Advertisement

Weather on the Web

Monday, October 18th.
By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday morning everyone!

Today, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with isolated light showers, cooler temperatures and breezy conditions.

Tomorrow will be a very similar day to today, with partly to most cloudy skies and a chance of light isolated showers. It will be a cooler and breezier day, so make sure you grab something warm!

Wednesday into Friday, more sunshine will move into our area with continued light showers. Saturday and Sunday, cloudier skies will return. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast.

Have a great day everybody!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberli Romano and Kyle Hlavaty got married last weekend in Las Vegas. Most of their family,...
Bride’s parents miss wedding due to Southwest flight cancellations
A spruce budworm (credit: Neil Thompson)
County Ag Report: Spruce Budworm
Maine National Guard
Maine National Guard helps out at Caribou Tech Center’s Team Building Day
Basketball Livestream
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web

Latest News

Weather on the Web Monday, Oct. 18th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Friday, Oct. 15th PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web