Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday morning everyone!

Today, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with isolated light showers, cooler temperatures and breezy conditions.

Tomorrow will be a very similar day to today, with partly to most cloudy skies and a chance of light isolated showers. It will be a cooler and breezier day, so make sure you grab something warm!

Wednesday into Friday, more sunshine will move into our area with continued light showers. Saturday and Sunday, cloudier skies will return. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast.

Have a great day everybody!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.