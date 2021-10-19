New report ranks top colleges, universities in Maine

(WMTW) - The financial website WalletHub has released new rankings to the top colleges and universities in Maine.

WalletHub said it looked at seven categories, including costs, student to faculty ratio, diversity and salaries after graduation.

WalletHub ranked Colby College in Waterville No. 1 in Maine and 43rd overall in the country.

Below are WalletHub’s top seven colleges and universities in Maine.

Colby College

Husson University

Saint Joseph’s College of Maine

University of Maine

University of Southern Maine

University of New England

University of Maine at Fort Kent

