New report ranks top colleges, universities in Maine

(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WMTW) - The financial website WalletHub has released new rankings to the top colleges and universities in Maine.

WalletHub said it looked at seven categories, including costs, student to faculty ratio, diversity and salaries after graduation.

WalletHub ranked Colby College in Waterville No. 1 in Maine and 43rd overall in the country.

Below are WalletHub’s top seven colleges and universities in Maine.

  • Colby College
  • Husson University
  • Saint Joseph’s College of Maine
  • University of Maine
  • University of Southern Maine
  • University of New England
  • University of Maine at Fort Kent

Tap here to see the national rankings for the top colleges and universities across the country.

