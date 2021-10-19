Advertisement

Northern Maine Community College school year going well despite the challenges they’ve faced

By Megan Cole
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Despite challenges brought on by the pandemic, Northern Maine Community College’s school year is going well.

With the rise of COVID cases, Angela Buck, academic dean for the college, says they’ve already started developing the schedule for their Spring semester, just in case they need to go remote.

“Right now our plan is to offer our courses both face to face and online options and we will determine it as we need to but our goal is to keep the students and engaged as much as possible and we’ll address it as it comes.”

Buck says at the end of this week, all of the students who are on campus will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

