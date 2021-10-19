Advertisement

Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos on Thursday

By Travis Leder
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Taco Bell has announced it will give away free breakfast burritos on Thursday.

The fast food chain said it will give away one of its three Toasted Breakfast Burritos from 7-11 a.m. at participating locations.

The company announced the promotion to mark breakfast being served at 90% of all locations.

There is no purchase necessary to get a free burrito, and it is only available in-store or at the drive-thru.

Breakfast burrito prices range from $1.29-$2.89.

Taco Bell launched its breakfast menu in 2014.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long Lake Sporting Club
One Last Look at Long Lake Sporting Club
Cross Insurance Arena in Portland
One of Maine’s largest venues requires COVID-19 shot or test
Gas prices
Gas prices in Maine rising again
Dr. Shah connects with nursing students and discusses COVID and the COVID vaccines.
Nursing students at Northern Maine Community College got a chance to speak to Dr. Shah about COVID and the COVID vaccines
Laynee's Sole Purpose
Laynee’s Sole Purpose

Latest News

Police departments around the country are facing growing pushback against COVID-19 vaccine...
Businesses nervously await fine print of vax-or-test rule
Taco Bell is offering customers a free Toasted Breakfast Burrito on Oct. 21.
Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos on Thursday
People walk by the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A centerpiece of...
Biden’s climate plan at risk, Democrats race to strike deal
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White...
US Homeland Security secretary tests positive for COVID