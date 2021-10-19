Advertisement

Weather on the Web

Tuesday, October 19th.
By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday morning everyone!

Today will be another cloudy day with isolated light showers, cooler temperatures and windy conditions.

Tomorrow, a high pressure system will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and rain will clear out in the early morning. Expect more seasonable temperatures to return.

Thursday, another system will bring an increase in clouds and rain in the evening. Rain with a mix of sun and clouds will continue into the weekend. Make sure you click the link above for your full forecast.

Have a great and safe day everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long Lake Sporting Club
One Last Look at Long Lake Sporting Club
Cross Insurance Arena in Portland
One of Maine’s largest venues requires COVID-19 shot or test
Gas prices
Gas prices in Maine rising again
Kimberli Romano and Kyle Hlavaty got married last weekend in Las Vegas. Most of their family,...
Bride’s parents miss wedding due to Southwest flight cancellations
Dr. Shah connects with nursing students and discusses COVID and the COVID vaccines.
Nursing students at Northern Maine Community College got a chance to speak to Dr. Shah about COVID and the COVID vaccines

Latest News

Weather on the Web Tuesday, Oct. 19th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Monday, Oct. 18th PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web