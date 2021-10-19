Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday morning everyone!

Today will be another cloudy day with isolated light showers, cooler temperatures and windy conditions.

Tomorrow, a high pressure system will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and rain will clear out in the early morning. Expect more seasonable temperatures to return.

Thursday, another system will bring an increase in clouds and rain in the evening. Rain with a mix of sun and clouds will continue into the weekend. Make sure you click the link above for your full forecast.

Have a great and safe day everyone!

