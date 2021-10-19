Advertisement

By Robert Grimm
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone.

It was a cooler start to the week! Frenchville didn’t even break the 50-degree mark... seeing 49F as their afternoon high.

The much needed rain from the weekend... left us with gray skies and a few spot showers today. And that’s going to be the case into the day tomorrow, as well.

Fall has definitely arrived with both our afternoon highs and overnight lows... and we can’t even rule out the possibility of a few higher-elevation flurries in Northwestern spots over the coming nights, at locations above 1500 ft.

For full details on the forecast, and a wrap-up of rain totals from the weekend, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

