Advertisement

Accident shuts down I-95 northbound in Waterville for over an hour Tuesday evening

Accident shuts down one lane of I-95 northbound in Waterville Tuesday evening
Accident shuts down one lane of I-95 northbound in Waterville Tuesday evening(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - No one was hurt after a fiery crash in Waterville Tuesday night that shut down the interstate for more than an hour.

It happened in the northbound lane around 8 p.m..

Authorities say a 25-year-old driver from Clinton was going too fast while trying to pass an SUV in the breakdown lane.

The pickup truck hit the SUV, causing the driver to lose control.

The vehicle rolled over into the breakdown lane and caught fire.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long Lake Sporting Club
One Last Look at Long Lake Sporting Club
Chapman, Maine Accident
One with serious injuries after accident in Chapman
Abbie Lerman of Wisdom joins the 100 goal club
Lerman scores 100th goal
Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., takes questions from reporters about...
Income test for Medicare dental under debate; gets pushback
New report ranks top colleges, universities in Maine

Latest News

Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Chapman, Maine Accident
One with serious injuries after accident in Chapman
Chapman Accident
7 new deaths have been reported since Tuesday.
649 new cases, 7 more deaths
This is the eleventh officer-involved shooting in Maine so far this year.
Suspect shot dead in encounter with Falmouth police officers