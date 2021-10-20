Accident shuts down I-95 northbound in Waterville for over an hour Tuesday evening

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - No one was hurt after a fiery crash in Waterville Tuesday night that shut down the interstate for more than an hour.

It happened in the northbound lane around 8 p.m..

Authorities say a 25-year-old driver from Clinton was going too fast while trying to pass an SUV in the breakdown lane.

The pickup truck hit the SUV, causing the driver to lose control.

The vehicle rolled over into the breakdown lane and caught fire.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.