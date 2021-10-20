One in custody, no fatalities after Mars Hill stabbing

MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - The Aroostook County Sheriffs office is investigating a stabbing in Mars Hill.

Commander Joey Seeley says that one person has been taken into custody and that there is no threat to the public. Seeley says that they are still on scene conducting an investigation and that no names are being released at this time. The victim is recovering in the hospital.

The Sheriff’s office is being assisted by Maine State Police Major Crime Unit, U.S. Border Patrol, and the Maine Warden Service.

