One with serious injuries after accident in Chapman

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - One person is left with serious injuries after an accident in Chapman. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2:00 Tuesday afternoon, they responded to a motor vehicle accident involving two cars on the West Chapman Road. Deputies determined that 75-year old Brenda Boykin was operating her 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis traveling south and 20-year old Tiernan Walsh was operating his 2005 Chevy Trailblazer heading north. Initial investigation indicated that Boykin crossed over the center line due to a suspected medical event and the two vehicles collided head on.

Boykin was transported to AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle and was treated for serious injuries. Walsh was assessed by EMS at the scene for minor injuries and was not transported. Both operators were wearing seatbelts.

