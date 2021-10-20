Advertisement

Suspect shot dead in encounter with Falmouth police officers

This is the eleventh officer-involved shooting in Maine so far this year.
This is the eleventh officer-involved shooting in Maine so far this year.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - Officials say a suspect is dead following an encounter with police.

At around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday night, two officers were responding to a report of a disturbance at the intersection of Middle and Lunt roads in Falmouth.

Both officers opened fire when they were confronted with an armed suspect. The suspect died at the scene.

One of those officers is being treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating the incident.

Officials have not released the name of the suspect, nor have they provided the names of the officers involved.

This is the eleventh officer-involved shooting in Maine so far this year.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long Lake Sporting Club
One Last Look at Long Lake Sporting Club
Abbie Lerman of Wisdom joins the 100 goal club
Lerman scores 100th goal
New report ranks top colleges, universities in Maine
Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., takes questions from reporters about...
Income test for Medicare dental under debate; gets pushback
Children stand in the courtyard of the Maison La Providence de Dieu orphanage in Ganthier,...
Haiti gang seeks $1M each for kidnapped US missionaries

Latest News

Question 2
A Closer Look: Question 2
Question 2
Question 2
Health literacy month
October is health literacy month
NMCC school year
Northern Maine Community College school year going well despite the challenges they’ve faced