Weather on the Web

Clouds will slightly clear out throughout the day as a high pressure system moves in overnight. We will still hold onto a slight chance of light showers, but will dry out for the evening under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, our next system will start to move in from the west, brining breezy conditions and rain starting in the evening.

Friday, rain will continue into the first half of the day with breezy conditions and warmer temperatures. Saturday, cooler temperatures return and last until the second half of the work week with scattered showers. More sunshine retuning come Monday with dryer conditions. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast.

