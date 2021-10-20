Advertisement

Weather on the Web

Wednesday, October 20th.
By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday morning everyone!

Clouds will slightly clear out throughout the day as a high pressure system moves in overnight. We will still hold onto a slight chance of light showers, but will dry out for the evening under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, our next system will start to move in from the west, brining breezy conditions and rain starting in the evening.

Friday, rain will continue into the first half of the day with breezy conditions and warmer temperatures. Saturday, cooler temperatures return and last until the second half of the work week with scattered showers. More sunshine retuning come Monday with dryer conditions. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast.

Have a great Wednesday everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long Lake Sporting Club
One Last Look at Long Lake Sporting Club
Abbie Lerman of Wisdom joins the 100 goal club
Lerman scores 100th goal
New report ranks top colleges, universities in Maine
Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., takes questions from reporters about...
Income test for Medicare dental under debate; gets pushback
Children stand in the courtyard of the Maison La Providence de Dieu orphanage in Ganthier,...
Haiti gang seeks $1M each for kidnapped US missionaries

Latest News

Weather on the Web Wed., Oct. 20th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Tuesday, Oct. 19th PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web