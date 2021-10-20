Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone.

It was another gray and cooler feeling day, today! Time to break out the fall jackets... as cooler temps will stick around this week.

We saw off-and-on light rain showers persisting across the region... and that’s also the case this evening, picking up a few additional trace amounts into tomorrow morning.

Then, Wednesday brings a drier day, with peeks of sun through the late morning, into the afternoon.. and mid-50′s once again. More widespread rain returns overnight Thursday into Friday AM... before drier conditions move in for the end of the week.

For the latest on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

