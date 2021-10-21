Aroostook Community Matters: Internet Connected Devices for Low to Moderate Income Mainers

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Access to Computers and the Internet can be a struggle for many mainers with low or moderate income. In this week’s Community Matters, Corey Bouchard takes a look at a program that is helping bridge that gap.

Marita Fairfield– Chief Operating Officer – NDEC “We have an affordable devices program, which is funded by the maine office of community development, where get devices in the hands of mainers only, people from maine of low to moderate income who if they don’t have internet access, we get a data tablet in their hand. If they do have internet access but don’t have a device we either get a laptop computer or a desktop computer in their hands”

Marita Fairfield is the Chief Operating Officer for the National Digital Equity Center, an organization that is striving to help Low to Moderate income mainers get internet connected devices, and teaching them how to stay safe online. Fairfield says this is a great program to help those without access to an internet connected device get connected.

Marita “Those are free to use and for the data tablets they are free for 12 months, we pay the data on it for 12 months and for the computers, after they complete the required classes they get a certificate of ownership for free for those computers”

There are only a few classes you are required to take for the device, which can be taken online, or in person at the Caribou Public Library.

Marita” They must be willing to take internet safety and the basics or intermediate class for that device, like windows 10 or android basics.”

And why is internet safety the required class for any device?

Marita” Its cyber security making sure they understand how to stay safe on these devices we are giving them”

Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

