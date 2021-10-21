PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Chancellor of the University of Maine system is once again visiting all of the system’s campuses. Megan Cole was able to catch up with him on day two of his tour.

Chancellor Dannel Malloy has visited the University of Maine at Fort Kent and on Tuesday visited the University of Maine Presque Isle.

“It’s incumbent upon myself as the chancellor of the and other leadership members to get out and visit with our presidents, visit with our faculties, our students, our board of visitors members. Quite frankly, to understand how we can be helpful to those institutions.”

“I think these are especially important visits to the individual campuses across the system because it really ensures we have good communication and that we’re leveraging the opportunities that we all have as individual campuses within a unified University of Maine System,” sad Ray Rice, president of the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

Chancellor Malloy says one of the topics of discussion at each campus is a unified catalog.

“All of our universities would have listing of their courses descriptions in one place and that’s to really help primarily our smaller campuses that don’t have as many programs or as many course offerings as some of our larger. We don’t ever wanna be responsible for students delayed graduation because they couldn’t take a course in the right order or it was only offered every 3rd semester or on a campus so that’s an initiative we’re talking about.”

President Ray Rice of UMPI says these visits are important so they can maintain communication.

“This is the 3rd annual visit that he’s made to the individual campuses so this visits a little different because we’re really kind of drilling down to the various sorts of initiatives that are happening under unified accreditation so it includes the chancellors and the leadership team from the whole University of Maine system and their meeting with the leadership team here with individual faculty members, individual staff members, and really looking at the ways we can leverage the opportunities of unified accreditation.”

The Chancellors next visit will be at UMaine on October 26th.

