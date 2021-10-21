County Ag Report: Trip to the Trout Farm

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - There are around 5,500 food-sized fish in Micmac Farms’ fish shed.

“We get our eggs from the state of Maine from the Enfield hatchery,” said David Macek, manager of the Micmac fish farm. “It’s a Maine strain of brook trout.”

Macek looks after Micmac Farms’ trout, which they sell for pond stocking in the spring, and for meat later in the year.

“For pond stocking, we like to have the fish between six to eight inches, the average would be about seven of course,” said Macek. “And then we like to get them up to about ¾ lb. before we start selling them for meat.”

And to do that, it’s all about the food. The younger fish are fed with timers, while the older fish enjoy a free for all once a day. Macek says the fish meal pellets result in a fish high in Omega-3s. But caring for the fish before they go out to sale is more intensive than just feeding.

“We monitor the water quality, we do the ammonias, nitrite, Co2, DO, temperature things like that, and record it, and then we’ll spend a good part of the day scrubbing tanks and we do that every day,” said Macek.

“We’re really proud of the fish we raise,” said Cara O’Donnell, natural resources director for Micmac Farms. “Dave does an amazing job, keeping them healthy and really high quality and no stress so the tanks don’t have to be treated, they never have to be treated with anything, so it’s a really high protein that we’re just happy to provide.”

Macek says they sold about 20,000 fish for pond stocking this past spring and send them to nine different soil and water conservation districts all around Maine.

“Well fill these tanks with water, well put the correct number of fish in the tanks, and then we’re on our way to the sales site,” said Macek.

The fish, native Maine brook trout, can spend their whole lives in the state.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.