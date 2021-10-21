Former Aid Workers React to Haiti Abductions

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The kidnapping of 17 Christian aid group workers in Haiti has brought to light the dangers of Mission work. Brian Bouchard caught up with some people who have been to Haiti, to bring aid to those in need.

Earlier this week 17 people associated with a Christian aid group were abducted, and held for ransom by a gang known as 400 Mawozo. They are demanding $17 million dollars to free the missionaries, which include five children.

“Would you say that Haiti or even parts of Haiti are dangerous?”

“Oh yeah”, says Seth Kavin – Former Shelter Program Co-Ordinator for Samaritan’s Purse

Between 2017 to 2019, Seth Kavin was in Haiti with the Christian Charity, Samaritan’s Purse. Over the course of 14 months Kavin worked to rebuild houses in the wake of numerous natural disasters. Kavin heard the news of the recent abductions and shared his opinion as well as recollections of his time in the country.

“It’s sad, it’s really sad, I’m not really surprised, knowing my experiences in Haiti and what I saw…But yeah, there’s a lot of crime, there have been a lot of people captured, taken hostage, and stuff like that. Sometimes they’re let go, sometimes you don’t know what happens to them after that”, says Kavin

“I was there visiting missionaries, I was there helping to see if their children were getting the right education”, says Irene Fancy - Former Director of Personnel with the Wesleyan Church

Irene Fancy was in and out of Haiti multiple times over the course of 14 years, checking on missionaries assigned to the country, and ensuring that their needs were being met. She recalled several stories of missionaries and young children she met in the country, and feels heartsick for the hostages.

“Well obviously you’re heartsick for the people who went to be able to do humanitarian work, who went to be able to help at an orphanage, to bring food and hope to the people who were there. Unfortunately the situation politically has continued to decline and so the gangs are now taking over the entire country.” says Fancy.

Both Kavin and Fancy went on to say that, despite the danger, it is important that missionaries continue to travel to Haiti, to bring aid and support to the citizens of a nation thrust into chaos due to political instability and natural disasters.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.