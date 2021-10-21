Hope and Justice Walk Raises Awareness About Domestic Violence

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Hope and Justice Project has held several events to raise awareness and to remember victims of Domestic Violence. An event was held in Presque Isle today and Corey Bouchard was there and has the story.

Attendees met outside the mark and Emily turner memorial library to remember those lost to domestic violence

Tammy Albert – Director of Prevention, education, and training – Hope and Justice Project " The walk is all about making showing awareness for the people of our community and for Aroostook county. We want people to know that domestic violence is unfortunately happening here in the county and around the world”

The event, called A little Piece of My Art, adds a colorful element to the remembrance walk

Stephen Tibbert – Prevention educator – Hope and Justice Project “What we have done in addition to our typical walk around the Presque isle area is we began an art showing. We’ve invited survivors and community members to come together and donate and create pieces of art which have been on display here at the Presque isle library since the beginning of the month… so there was a lot of hope in the art we received, there was hope from survivors, there was strength from survivors, there was gratitude that was expressed in their pieces. For the younger crowd that donated, they were telling us what hope meant to them”

While the event remembered those lost to domestic violence, equally important was the message to survivors and those suffering now: Help is available

Stephen” So as always, our services are free and confidential. If you or anyone you know is experiencing any kind of violence in your life, please feel free to reach out whether it is through a help line, social media, or stopping in one of our area offices.

According to the Maine Coalition to end domestic violence, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 10 men have experienced an impact from Domestic Violence. Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

