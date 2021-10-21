Investigation ongoing after smoking church in Caribou

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - A church in Caribou was the center of attention for several local fire crews Thursday evening.

Responders were still on the scene as of 5:21 p.m. at 3 Grove St, where a church was reported to have smoke coming from it.

Caribou Fire says there were some flames upon arrival, enough that they knocked out a window while fighting the fire. The fire was contained to one room. Caribou still has a truck on the scene, and are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Fire Chief Scott Susi says “We were called here earlier for a scene fire, got on scene and found it to be a room and contents and right now the fire is under investigation and we are waiting for the fire marshal to come up.”

Limestone, Presque Isle, and Washburn all provided mutual aid.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.