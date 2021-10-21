Advertisement

Maine joins dozens of states to improve voter registration

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine has joined more than 30 states that use electronic tools to try to improve the process of registering people to vote.

The state is now a member of the Electronic Registration Information Center, which is a nonprofit representing 32 states.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says the center will allow Maine to exchange data with other states to more efficiently identify people who have moved, registered elsewhere or died outside the state.

