New Maine Law Requires Water Testing for Schools

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Maine schools are required to test drinking water for lead this year due to a new state law. Newssouce8′s Corey Bouchard spoke with an Environmental Services Scientist to learn more about what these tests are and how they are done

Cherish Cole – Environmental Services Manager – Micmac Environmental Services " They’ll have to do first draw lead test to verify that there is no lead contamination from the plumbing because plumbing from the 70′s and even until the 90s, could contain lead”

The Maine Drinking Water Program is coordinating a new Lead Testing Program with Maine Schools. The program is running from October, through the end of May. The previous rule was that only schools that provided their own water through wells were required to undergo regular testing. Cole says that the process for running the tests is pretty simple.

Cherish”When you get the kit it’s gonna have sample containers and your instructions inside and its real easy to take the sample”

After it is collected, it is marked and the Sample is sent back to a lab.

Cherish” When we get the tests back we’re gonna make sure to do sample custody, receive it in properly, and then we’re gonna run the peramiters requested by the client”

In addition to conducting the tests, the Schools must also inventory the water fixtures that are used for drinking and cooking. The new effort is the result of legislation that passed in 2019.

Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8.

