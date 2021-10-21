No injuries after early morning dump truck fire on I-95

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - No injuries were reported after a dump truck caught fire on I-95 southbound in the area of mile marker 42 in Scarborough this morning. Officials say 50-year-old Michelle Beaulieu of Springvale noticed smoke in the cabin and shortly afterwards, flames started to come through the floorboard. Beaulieu was able to pull over just beyond the on-ramp before the whole cab caught fire. A passenger, 34-year-old Michael Mayer of Biddeford was also in the truck. The fire department was able to extinguish the fire but nothing is left of the cab. One lane of the Turnpike was shut down for about 30 minutes. Both north and southbound traffic was affected.

