Potato Harvest Update

Potato harvest is nearly over, and with picking complete, it’s time to take a look how good of a harvest it was. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

The end of another harvest season is closing in. The pickers have left the field, the equipment cleaned and put away, and the potatoes housed and ready for packing.

“The harvest has been interesting, Mother nature was a little kinder this year, than last year, when we had a small crop with the drought conditions. This year crop, while we don’t know exactly what yields are at this point in time, its safe to say that this crop is above average on yield” - Don Flannery – President, Maine Potato Board

According to the Associated Press, many growers were optimistic this year for much bigger yields, due to increased rainfall compared to last year, and while some growers have seen above average yields, for growers in Northern Aroostook, the hot weather and drought this year meant harvest was just a little less bountiful than in the southern part of the county.

“The yield here, I would say overall is probably about an average crop for northern Aroostook. We didn’t have the best growing season, we had a lot of hot weather and we missed a lot of the crucial rain, we got some rain late season, and that seamed to help on the varieties that were still green, but early on we had some varieties die off because of the heat and the drought stress.” - Jeremey Pelletier – Vice President, Edwin Pelletier & Sons, Inc.

Pelletier says that they’ve already received orders for potatoes from customers, which is a bit earlier than usual, and that he plans to start packaging the potatoes in earnest within the next couple of weeks.

“Overall we have a nice quality crop in the northern part of the county. We had some varieties and some fields that caught some rain showers here and there that did well, and that made up for the places that didn’t do as well” says Pelletier.

Flannery says that overall the quality of this years crop is really good, and should make for an easier shipping season for growers.

