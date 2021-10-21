Advertisement

There’s a new insurance search tool that Mainers can use to help them find affordable health coverage

By Megan Cole
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -There’s a new insurance search tool that Mainers can use to help them find affordable health coverage.

According to Andrea White, community educator for ACAP. Coverme.gov is state level coverage with fewer limitations than healthcare. Gov..

“This plan includes coverage for pregnant women now. The federal platform did not so that’s a win for Maine people. It also now allows you to have premium tax credits so whatever you, you could get a premium based on your tax base so if you do your taxes and you know what your income is it’s going to work that into your premium so based on your income and what you got going on your premiums could be as low as $4 a month.”

White says open enrollment begins on November 1st.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Maine State Police
UPDATE: One in custody, no fatalities after Mars Hill stabbing
Chapman, Maine Accident
One with serious injuries after accident in Chapman
Potential Cure For HIV Successfully Completes Pre-investigational New Drug (Pre-Ind) Stage Of FDA Approval Process
Accident shuts down one lane of I-95 northbound in Waterville Tuesday evening
Accident shuts down I-95 northbound in Waterville for over an hour Tuesday evening
This is the eleventh officer-involved shooting in Maine so far this year.
UPDATE: Police identify man shot, killed by officers in Falmouth

Latest News

Water Test
New Maine Law Requires Water Testing for Schools
Former Aid Workers React to Haiti Abductions
Former Aid Workers React to Haiti Abductions
Former Aid Workers React to Haiti Abductions
Former Aid Workers React to Haiti Abductions
Water Test
Water Testing
Real estate matter 7.28.2020
Real Estate Matters 10.19.21