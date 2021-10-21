PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -There’s a new insurance search tool that Mainers can use to help them find affordable health coverage.

According to Andrea White, community educator for ACAP. Coverme.gov is state level coverage with fewer limitations than healthcare. Gov..

“This plan includes coverage for pregnant women now. The federal platform did not so that’s a win for Maine people. It also now allows you to have premium tax credits so whatever you, you could get a premium based on your tax base so if you do your taxes and you know what your income is it’s going to work that into your premium so based on your income and what you got going on your premiums could be as low as $4 a month.”

White says open enrollment begins on November 1st.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.