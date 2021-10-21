Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Morning everyone!

Our next system will be moving into our region today brining cloudy skies and moderate showers in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Friday, the cold front from this system will bring more moderate rain and some heavy rain throughout The County. Overall, it will be a warmer day with temperatures in the low 60s.

Saturday and Sunday, cooler temperatures will move back in with a mix of sun and clouds and a chance of light showers. High pressure will return with more sunshine for next week.

Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a great day everyone!

