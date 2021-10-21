Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

Lower-50′s stuck around today for our highs, under mainly cloudy skies!

We’re looking at just a few, light rain showers overnight tonight, mainly for northern locations.

Then, tomorrow brings a mixture of sun & clouds during the morning... before a quick moving system sees light to steady rain starting up by the afternoon, and lasting through the evening. Rain totals over the next 24 to 48 hours.... will be lower-end amounts - just a few tenths of an inch, to a 0.25″-inch max.

Our crisp, cooler feel also lasts over the coming days... with an ever-so slight bump up to lower-60′s, by the end of the week.

For the latest on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Maine State Police
One in custody, no fatalities after Mars Hill stabbing
Chapman, Maine Accident
One with serious injuries after accident in Chapman
Long Lake Sporting Club
One Last Look at Long Lake Sporting Club
Abbie Lerman of Wisdom joins the 100 goal club
Lerman scores 100th goal
Accident shuts down one lane of I-95 northbound in Waterville Tuesday evening
Accident shuts down I-95 northbound in Waterville for over an hour Tuesday evening

Latest News

Weather on the Web Wednesday, Oct. 20th PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Wed., Oct. 20th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web