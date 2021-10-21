PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

Lower-50′s stuck around today for our highs, under mainly cloudy skies!

We’re looking at just a few, light rain showers overnight tonight, mainly for northern locations.

Then, tomorrow brings a mixture of sun & clouds during the morning... before a quick moving system sees light to steady rain starting up by the afternoon, and lasting through the evening. Rain totals over the next 24 to 48 hours.... will be lower-end amounts - just a few tenths of an inch, to a 0.25″-inch max.

Our crisp, cooler feel also lasts over the coming days... with an ever-so slight bump up to lower-60′s, by the end of the week.

For the latest on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video.

