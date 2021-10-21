Advertisement

Weekly jobless claims drop to pre-pandemic levels in Maine

May, 7, 2020, file photo.
May, 7, 2020, file photo.(J. Scott Applewhite | J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Weekly claims for unemployment assistance have fallen to pre-pandemic levels in Maine.

The Maine Department of Labor said Thursday that about 3,400 people received an unemployment benefit payment during the week ending Oct. 16.

The department says that represents a decrease of about 400 people from the previous week, and that weekly claims fell to their lowest level since November 2019.

