Connor Township Man Arrested and Charged with Arson for Caribou Church Fire

CARIBOU Maine (WAGM) -

36-year-old Douglas Ouellette, of Conner Township was arrested Thursday evening, October 21, 2021 and charged with Arson. Ouellette was arrested for setting fire to a building, previously used as the Unitarian Universalist Church, located on Grove Street in Caribou. The fire started just before 3 p.m. on Thursday. Fire Marshal Investigators were called in by the Caribou Fire Department and Police Department. Investigators processed the scene until late Thursday evening.

The church is now home to Celebrate Recovery, a center used to help people in need. Ouellette’s family owns the building.

Ouellette was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton with bail set at $25,000.00 cash. Ouellette was expected to appear in court on Friday.

Investigators were assisted during the investigation by the Caribou Fire Department and the Caribou Police Department.

