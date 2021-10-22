Advertisement

Connor Township Man Arrested and Charged with Arson for Caribou Church Fire

Douglas Ouellette
Douglas Ouellette(.)
By WAGM News
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CARIBOU Maine (WAGM) - According to the State Fire Marshalls Office :

36-year-old Douglas Ouellette, of Conner Township was arrested Thursday evening, October 21, 2021 and charged with Arson.  Ouellette was arrested for setting fire to a building, previously used as the Unitarian Universalist Church, located on Grove Street in Caribou. The fire started just before 3 p.m. on Thursday.  Fire Marshal Investigators were called in by the Caribou Fire Department and Police Department.  Investigators processed the scene until late Thursday evening.

The church is now home to Celebrate Recovery, a center used to help people in need.  Ouellette’s family owns the building.

Ouellette was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton with bail set at $25,000.00 cash.  Ouellette was expected to appear in court on Friday.

Investigators were assisted during the investigation by the Caribou Fire Department and the Caribou Police Department.

