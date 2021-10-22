Advertisement

Critically endangered orangutan is expecting twins

By CNN
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (CNN) – The Audubon Zoo in New Orleans will have two new family members in the coming months.

The zoo announced Friday that their Sumatran orangutan, Menari, is expecting twins, which is a rarity among the species.

The first-time mother is expected to give birth in December or January.

Zoo officials say the staff are doing all they can to prepare 12-year-old Menari for the birth.

The pregnancy is welcome news as Sumatran orangutans are “critically endangered” and are threatened with extinction.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Maine State Police
UPDATE: One in custody, no fatalities after Mars Hill stabbing
Church
UPDATE: Investigation ongoing after smoking church in Caribou
Mars Hill IGA
Reaction from the Mars Hill IGA Store owner following Stabbing Incident
Potential Cure For HIV Successfully Completes Pre-investigational New Drug (Pre-Ind) Stage Of FDA Approval Process
Chapman, Maine Accident
One with serious injuries after accident in Chapman

Latest News

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
Do You Have What It Takes To Drive The Big Yellow Bus?
Do You Have What It Takes To Drive The Big Yellow Bus?
Do You Have What It Takes To Drive The Big Yellow Bus?
Do You Have What It Takes To Drive The Big Yellow Bus?
People protest for the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
Group clings to faith as US works on Haiti kidnapping case
Presque Isle Police Department
Presque Isle PD Seeks Owners of Seized Property