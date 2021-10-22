DANFORTH, Maine (WAGM) -

The Town of Danforth is coming together to establish a Community Center with a focus on Senior Citizens. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

What was once the Danforth United Methodist Church is now in the process of becoming the Danforth Livable Community Center. The church, originally built in 1889, was an active church until the spring of 2020. It was then donated to the Town of Danforth in September of 2020. Town Manager Artis Brown, along members of Danforth’s Downtown Revitalization Committee began planning to use the former church as a community center.

“We did a survey and received information from out citizens about what they wanted, and we put together an action plan and part of that action plan was to actually have a community center, and when this one became available with a full kitchen it was just destiny, it was meant to be” - Artis Brown – Town Manager, Town of Danforth

The committee immediately began work on making the space handicap accessible, demolishing old and dangerous staircases, and adding ramps to allow wheelchairs to access every area of the center.

“Our community is a diverse community, but it’s very big on aging population….So I sat at my drawing table and developed a set of drawings to revitalize it so it was a code compliant building, and something that we could really use” - Roger Rossignol – Project Manager/Architect, Town of Danforth

The town, which is located on the borders of Aroostook, Washington and Penobscot counties, plans to not only use the venue as a place for community meetings and suppers for the surrounding area, but also would be staffed with an individual on site to help seniors navigate things such as signing up for Medicare or using technology they might not be familiar with. The Town has relied entirely on volunteers and donations in order to bring this dream to reality, though they have recently begun the process of applying for grants.

“We’ve been writing grants like crazy…We need probably 65,000 to bring it full circle, we’ve got 14000 to start that’s been totally donated…we are trying to do this without any taxation dollars, we have put a few away just in case they weren’t able to fundraise enough, but we didn’t want it to be a burden on the taxpayers either.” says Brown.

Brown says that the community has really come together on this project, volunteering their time and money to bring new life to this former house of worship. She says that the project should be completed in the very near future, and she looks forward to the community using the space.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

If you are interested in volunteering or donating, please contact the Danforth Town Office at (207)-488-2321

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.