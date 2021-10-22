Do You Have What It Takes To Drive The Big Yellow Bus?

EASTON, Maine (WAGM) -

School Districts Nationwide are still experiencing a shortage of bus drivers. Districts are working to fill those openings, but there are a lot of hurdles to go through to become a bus driver. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard spoke with a longtime school bus driver to found out what it takes to drive the Big Yellow Bus.

“We know school districts that have had to go remote because of lack of bus drivers…Oh yeah, bus drivers, custodians, the operation of the school kind of hinges on them, absolutely.” - Mark Stanley – Superintendent, Easton School District

But the requirements to become a bus driver have made some reluctant to apply.

“I had to go through at least over 40 hours of classroom work before I even got on a bus. And then they take you out to train you, you have to do what they call cone work…And then they take you out on the road and they do an actual road test with you where you have to show them how to do a child’s stop, so on and so forth.” - Michael McNulty – School Bus Driver, Easton School District

McNulty says After that, potential drivers must schedule testing and certification to receive their CDL license with a School Bus endorsement, which includes 4 written tests, and a road test.

“Some people have looked at me and said “Oh, how much easier can it get, it’s an automatic, theres nothing to drive in it.” And stuff like that, so come on board with me and lets see how much fun you have with it”, says McNulty

But despite the struggle to get certified, McNulty says that it’s the friendships he’s made that drives him to keep going.

“What gets me out of bed in the morning, even thought I’ve only been driving in the county for about 10 or so years, I have made very good relationships and friendships with the parents…because I have their childs life in my hands when I’m driving this bus, and I take great pride in making sure that I can get them from point A to point B and everythings safe and they’re gonna feel safe”, says McNulty

Potential bus drivers must pass 4 different written CDL exams by federal law before they can even schedule a road test. On top of that they must also pass numerous background checks and a physical health screening as required by the state.

