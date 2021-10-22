Advertisement

New Law Decriminalizes Hypodermic Needles

By WAGM News
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

A new law that decriminalized possession of hypodermic needles went into effect this week.

Prior to the new law, anyone who possessed more than 10 syringes at a time faced up to 364 days in jail and as much as a $2000 fine. Caribou Police Chief, Michael Gahagan, is a vocal proponent of the decriminalization of needles and had this to say:

“I think it’s going to be beneficial for everybody, beneficial for the individual, beneficial for law enforcement…we realized that substance use disorder can’t be criminalized, and these individuals can’t be put in jails, that’s not the place for them. They need treatment.”

The Health Equity Alliance of Maine says that the new law is critical for public health, because it will encourage individuals to use a clean needle, rather than reuse one, which could slow the spread of bloodborne diseases such as Hepatitis C or AIDS.

