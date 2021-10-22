Advertisement

Playset donated to Sister Mary O’Donnell Homeless Shelter

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Sister Mary O’Donnell Emergency Shelter has a new, heart-warming addition

Lisa McLaughlin, CEO of Homeless Services of Aroostook, says the shelter has wanted to put a playset in their yard for years. With a more than $1,000 donation from Columbia Forest Products, McLaughlin says they were ready to get started and even reached out to Cedar Works, a company in Rockland, to see about fencing.

“They offered to donate a playground for children. It is amazing it was delivered today; it’s absolutely beautiful... I think a kids’ playground is kind of emotional for us because you know, kids gotta be kids and we want them to be, just because they live in a shelter, they certainly deserve to have a nice playground,” said McLaughlin.

Cedar Works came up from Rockland to unload the playset. The shelter is working on setting it up, and McLaughlin says they’re excited to provide this childhood staple for the children. As for the left over $1,000 from Columbia Forest Products, the shelter is asking their Facebook family to match that donation, so they can buy a fence and swings for the playset, and a bench for families.

