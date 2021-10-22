Advertisement

Presque Isle PD Seeks Owners of Seized Property

By WAGM News
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Presque Isle PD is seeking the owners of property seized from a male involved in a string of burglaries in the Summer of 2020. According to a post on the Police Departments Facebook page posted on October 21st, the items have never been reported stolen, though the burglar admitted to taking them. Presque Isle Police are attempting to reunite the items with their rightful owners, and believe some may have sentimental value.

The items in question are an assortment of coins, watches, keychains and cuff links.

If any of these items look familiar please call Presque Isle Police Department at (207)-764-4476.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Maine State Police
UPDATE: One in custody, no fatalities after Mars Hill stabbing
Church
UPDATE: Investigation ongoing after smoking church in Caribou
Mars Hill IGA
Reaction from the Mars Hill IGA Store owner following Stabbing Incident
Potential Cure For HIV Successfully Completes Pre-investigational New Drug (Pre-Ind) Stage Of FDA Approval Process
Chapman, Maine Accident
One with serious injuries after accident in Chapman

Latest News

Do You Have What It Takes To Drive The Big Yellow Bus?
Do You Have What It Takes To Drive The Big Yellow Bus?
Do You Have What It Takes To Drive The Big Yellow Bus?
Do You Have What It Takes To Drive The Big Yellow Bus?
Details of the study were posted online Friday as U.S. regulators consider opening vaccinations...
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids
Mars Hill IGA
Reaction from the Mars Hill IGA Store owner following Stabbing Incident