Presque Isle PD Seeks Owners of Seized Property

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Presque Isle PD is seeking the owners of property seized from a male involved in a string of burglaries in the Summer of 2020. According to a post on the Police Departments Facebook page posted on October 21st, the items have never been reported stolen, though the burglar admitted to taking them. Presque Isle Police are attempting to reunite the items with their rightful owners, and believe some may have sentimental value.

The items in question are an assortment of coins, watches, keychains and cuff links.

If any of these items look familiar please call Presque Isle Police Department at (207)-764-4476.

