Weather on the Web

Today, a cold front will make its way into our region brining heavy to moderate rain in the morning with a chance of storms. By noon, expect to see some sunshine with isolated light showers. It will be a warmer day with breezy conditions.

Saturday and Sunday will be cooler, with a chance of light showers and windy conditions on Sunday.

Monday, a high pressure system will move into our region, brining more sunny skies to start off your work week. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast.

