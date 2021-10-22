Advertisement

Weather on the Web

Friday, October 22nd.
By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday morning everyone!

Today, a cold front will make its way into our region brining heavy to moderate rain in the morning with a chance of storms. By noon, expect to see some sunshine with isolated light showers. It will be a warmer day with breezy conditions.

Saturday and Sunday will be cooler, with a chance of light showers and windy conditions on Sunday.

Monday, a high pressure system will move into our region, brining more sunny skies to start off your work week. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast.

Have a wonderful and safe weekend everyone!

