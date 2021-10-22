PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone.

Light to steady rain has already overspread our region... with the warm front lifting northward this evening. Rain showers are expected to continue up until about midnight tonight... with just a few spot showers into the early AM.

Then, another round of steady to moderate rain is expected during the morning commute time tomorrow, ahead of the passage of a cold front... that brings clearing skies and some sunshine into Friday afternoon.

A quick warm-up to lower 60s, is very short-lived tomorrow... with cooler temperatures carrying us into the weekend, under mainly cloudy skies.

We also have to keep a close-watch for any moisture during the overnight hours next week... as projected temps hovering around freezing, could lead to our first chances for flurries and mix precip. here in the County.

For the latest on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

