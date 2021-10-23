Advertisement

Aroostook County Jail reports Second COVID-19 Outbreak

(WAGM)
By Corey Bouchard
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton is currently facing its second outbreak of COVID-19 , with 12 inmates and two correctional staff testing positive for the virus.

The first outbreak occurred in March 2021, that outbreak saw a disruption of services including temporarily stopping to take in new prisoners.

WAGM has reached out to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office for comment, but have not yet heard back from them.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Ouellette
Connor Township Man Arrested and Charged with Arson for Caribou Church Fire
Mars Hill IGA
Reaction from the Mars Hill IGA Store owner following Stabbing Incident
Church
UPDATE: Investigation ongoing after smoking church in Caribou
The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Maine State Police
UPDATE: One in custody, no fatalities after Mars Hill stabbing
Potential Cure For HIV Successfully Completes Pre-investigational New Drug (Pre-Ind) Stage Of FDA Approval Process

Latest News

Details of the study were posted online Friday as U.S. regulators consider opening vaccinations...
FDA says Pfizer COVID vaccine looks effective for young kids
The Town of Danforth is coming together to establish a Community Center with a focus on Senior...
Danforth Livable Community Center
The playset was installed Thursday
Playset donated to Sister Mary O’Donnell Homeless Shelter
The playset was installed Thursday
shelter playset