Aroostook County Jail reports Second COVID-19 Outbreak

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton is currently facing its second outbreak of COVID-19 , with 12 inmates and two correctional staff testing positive for the virus.

The first outbreak occurred in March 2021, that outbreak saw a disruption of services including temporarily stopping to take in new prisoners.

WAGM has reached out to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office for comment, but have not yet heard back from them.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.