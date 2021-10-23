Advertisement

By Robert Grimm
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone.

The rain from last night into this morning has come to an end... with the system that brought in the moisture, now pushing off to the north & east.

We felt milder conditions today, with a lot of lower-60s! But a cold front moving through tonight, will quickly return our temps to upper-40s and lower-50s for the weekend.

Overall, the weekend is looking very nice... with mostly cloudy skies for Saturday, and more in the way of regionwide sunshine for Sunday.

For the latest on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

