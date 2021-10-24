Portland standoff ends with man in custody after hours of negotiations

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Portland Police say an hours-long standoff Sunday came to an end shortly before 5 p.m. with a man taken into custody.

No further details were immediately release by police.

Armed officers in tactical gear were called to a residential area on State Street earlier in the day.

A witness who spoke with reporters at the scene said she saw Portland police carrying long rifles and heard them order someone to “put the gun down.”

A crisis negotiation team was also at the scene.

