Portland standoff ends with man in custody after hours of negotiations
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Portland Police say an hours-long standoff Sunday came to an end shortly before 5 p.m. with a man taken into custody.
No further details were immediately release by police.
Armed officers in tactical gear were called to a residential area on State Street earlier in the day.
A witness who spoke with reporters at the scene said she saw Portland police carrying long rifles and heard them order someone to “put the gun down.”
A crisis negotiation team was also at the scene.
