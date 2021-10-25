Caribou officially names Penny Thompson city manager

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Caribou’s city manager position has officially been filled.

Penny Thompson stepped in to fill the role of city manager back in July, but it wasn’t until this week that it was all made official.

“I was thrilled at the meeting Monday when the Caribou City Council voted unanimously to enter into a contract with me to be our next city manager here in Caribou.”

Thompson has been in Caribou for 30 years, and has worked with the city office for 11 years as a tax accessor and chief building official.

“I always wanted to be someone who could be approachable always had an open door policy I wanted people to come in and talk to me before things became an issue you know I wanted to make sure they said oh yeah her, I think I met her at Thursdays on Sweden,” said Thompson.

Thompson recently attended the International City Managers Association conference, and says Caribou is facing similar challenges to cities around the world, like a lack of available real estate. She also says broadband became a priority during the pandemic—but her main goal is to change the perception that city hall is somehow separate from the community.

“We shop together, when there is a parade in town we’re standing there cheering, we’re cheering for the same basketball team,” said Thompson. “If people are talented and want to improve the community, bring something new here, if we can get them to feel like the city of Caribou is on their side and we’re a partner, I feel like that’s half the battle because it’s our own people who are investing.”

In her role as city manager, Thompson will implement policy voted on by city council.

