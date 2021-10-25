It was another successful statewide drug take back event in Maine

2,087.4 lbs were collected in Aroostook County.

DEA completed the incineration phase at Eco Maine in Portland on Sunday morning. The statewide total was 24,780 lbs.

Michael W. Wardrop, Resident Agent in Charge at the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in Portland says, “My sincere thanks to the Maine Sheriff’s Association for continued support of collection box/poster distribution and the post-collection logistics in each county. And of course thanks for everyone’s leadership and dedication to safeguard our communities from 24,780 lbs. of excess medications which will not have the opportunity to be misused by a toddler or disposed in the Maine environment.”

