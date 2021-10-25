Advertisement

Maine warns of ticks amid record year for babesiosis

The ticks can carry diseases, such as Lyme disease, and are often found in wooded and leafy...
The ticks can carry diseases, such as Lyme disease, and are often found in wooded and leafy areas.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Health authorities in Maine are warning residents of a second peak in tick activity in the state this fall.

Many people associate deer ticks with summer.

However, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said they peak again from late September to November.

The ticks can carry diseases, such as Lyme disease, and are often found in wooded and leafy areas.

Maine CDC said it has recorded more than 1,000 cases of Lyme disease through Oct. 12.

The state was also experiencing a record high year for babesiosis, another tick-borne disease.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mars Hill IGA
Reaction from the Mars Hill IGA Store owner following Stabbing Incident
James Kilcer, a 32-year-old Marine veteran, disarmed a teenage robbery suspect in an Arizona...
Marine veteran foils robbery by grabbing teen suspect’s gun
Aroostook County Jail reports Second COVID-19 Outbreak
Levy Architects and Dykema Architects, Now LEVY DYKEMA
Potential Cure For HIV Successfully Completes Pre-investigational New Drug (Pre-Ind) Stage Of FDA Approval Process

Latest News

Penny Thompson in the City Manager's office
Caribou officially names Penny Thompson city manager
Penny Thompson in the City Manager's office
city manager penny thompson
The health care sector has been one of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Gov. Mills to unveil plan to fill Maine’s health care workforce
Speed is believed to have been a factor.
Skowhegan man killed in motorcycle crash