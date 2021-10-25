More than 67% of Mainers fully vaccinated for COVID
62% of Mainers receiving initial dose of vaccine
Oct. 25, 2021
Maine (WABI) - 6,511 new COVID vaccinations were given out in Maine Sunday, according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.
Of those, 1,542 are booster shots.
67.42% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.
The newest case investigations from the Maine CDC will come in Tuesday.
1,824,840 total doses of COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in Maine to date.
