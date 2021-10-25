Advertisement

More than 67% of Mainers fully vaccinated for COVID

62% of Mainers receiving initial dose of vaccine
Latest vaccination rates for Maine according to state's vaccination dashboard
Latest vaccination rates for Maine according to state's vaccination dashboard
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Maine (WABI) - 6,511 new COVID vaccinations were given out in Maine Sunday, according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Of those, 1,542 are booster shots.

67.42% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

The newest case investigations from the Maine CDC will come in Tuesday.

1,824,840 total doses of COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in Maine to date.

