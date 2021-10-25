Advertisement

Skowhegan man killed in motorcycle crash

Speed is believed to have been a factor.
Oct. 25, 2021
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (MORNING SENTINEL) - A 66-year-old Skowhegan man was found dead yesterday morning after his motorcycle veered off the road, according to the Morning Sentinel.

The newspaper reporting Michael Turner crashed his motorcycle the night before near Bigelow Hill Road, according to Skowhegan’s Police Chief.

Turner was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and suffered major head trauma, the police chief told the newspaper.

Speed is believed to have been a factor.

