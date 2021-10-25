Trunk or Treat in Aroostook County
Halloween is right around the corner, below is a list of Trunk or Treats being held around the county.
October 29th
St. Agatha
Location: Lakeview (Front Lawn) - 9 Lakeview Dr
Time: 6PM - 8PM
October 30th
Houlton
Shiretown Spooktacular
Location: Downtown Houlton
Time: 12PM - 2PM
Eagle Lake
Location: In front of Bald Eagle Inc - 3318 Aroostook Rd
Time: 6PM - 8PM
October 31st
Fort Kent
Location: Riverside Park
Time: 1130AM - 1PM
Presque Isle
Anah Trunk or Treat - Aroostook Shrine Club
Location: 390 Houlton Rd
Time: 12PM - 2PM
Cub Scout Pack 171
Location: Grant Memorial Methodist Church - 79 Fleetwood St
Time: 2PM - 4PM
Big Top Bash Grab n Go
Location: Framework Weslyan Church - 387 Centerline Rd
Time: 4:30PM - 6:30PM
Houlton
Location: Houlton Weslyan Church - 18 Kelleran St
Time: 5PM - 7PM
Limestone
Location: Albert Michaud Memorial Park - Van Buren Rd
Time: 5:30PM - 6:30PM
Van Buren
Location: Borderview Rehabilitation & Living Center - 208 State St
Time: 3PM - 4PM
Mars Hill
Location: Full Gospel Assembly - 9 Maple St
Time: 3PM
Danforth
Location: Central St
Time: 5PM - 8PM
