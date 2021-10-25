Advertisement

Trunk or Treat in Aroostook County

Happy Halloween (Source: MGNOnline)
Happy Halloween (Source: MGNOnline)
By WAGM News
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -

Halloween is right around the corner, below is a list of Trunk or Treats being held around the county.

October 29th

St. Agatha

Location: Lakeview (Front Lawn) - 9 Lakeview Dr

Time: 6PM - 8PM

October 30th

Houlton

Shiretown Spooktacular

Location: Downtown Houlton

Time: 12PM - 2PM

Eagle Lake

Location: In front of Bald Eagle Inc - 3318 Aroostook Rd

Time: 6PM - 8PM

October 31st

Fort Kent

Location: Riverside Park

Time: 1130AM - 1PM

Presque Isle

Anah Trunk or Treat - Aroostook Shrine Club

Location: 390 Houlton Rd

Time: 12PM - 2PM

Cub Scout Pack 171

Location: Grant Memorial Methodist Church - 79 Fleetwood St

Time: 2PM - 4PM

Big Top Bash Grab n Go

Location: Framework Weslyan Church - 387 Centerline Rd

Time: 4:30PM - 6:30PM

Houlton

Location: Houlton Weslyan Church - 18 Kelleran St

Time: 5PM - 7PM

Limestone

Location: Albert Michaud Memorial Park - Van Buren Rd

Time: 5:30PM - 6:30PM

Van Buren

Location: Borderview Rehabilitation & Living Center - 208 State St

Time: 3PM - 4PM

Mars Hill

Location: Full Gospel Assembly - 9 Maple St

Time: 3PM

Danforth

Location: Central St

Time: 5PM - 8PM

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The health care sector has been one of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Gov. Mills to unveil plan to fill Maine’s health care workforce
Five people are in the hospital after a single vehicle crash in Corinna.
Five people in the hospital after Corinna crash
James Kilcer, a 32-year-old Marine veteran, disarmed a teenage robbery suspect in an Arizona...
Marine veteran foils robbery by grabbing teen suspect’s gun
Mars Hill IGA
Reaction from the Mars Hill IGA Store owner following Stabbing Incident
Aroostook County Jail reports Second COVID-19 Outbreak

Latest News

Community Closet provides clothes for people in Aroostook County.
Aroostook Community Matters: Community Closet Provides Clothes for People in the County
NewsSource 8 Reporter talking to Lydia Brown
“Hooked on Fishing, Not Drugs”
Throwback Thursday : December 3, 2020
It’s the first day of classes at the Central Aroostook High School in Mars Hill. The...
Central Aroostook High School Has First Day Back