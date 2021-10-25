Trunk or Treat in Aroostook County

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -

Halloween is right around the corner, below is a list of Trunk or Treats being held around the county.

October 29th

St. Agatha

Location: Lakeview (Front Lawn) - 9 Lakeview Dr

Time: 6PM - 8PM

October 30th

Houlton

Shiretown Spooktacular

Location: Downtown Houlton

Time: 12PM - 2PM

Eagle Lake

Location: In front of Bald Eagle Inc - 3318 Aroostook Rd

Time: 6PM - 8PM

October 31st

Fort Kent

Location: Riverside Park

Time: 1130AM - 1PM

Presque Isle

Anah Trunk or Treat - Aroostook Shrine Club

Location: 390 Houlton Rd

Time: 12PM - 2PM

Cub Scout Pack 171

Location: Grant Memorial Methodist Church - 79 Fleetwood St

Time: 2PM - 4PM

Big Top Bash Grab n Go

Location: Framework Weslyan Church - 387 Centerline Rd

Time: 4:30PM - 6:30PM

Houlton

Location: Houlton Weslyan Church - 18 Kelleran St

Time: 5PM - 7PM

Limestone

Location: Albert Michaud Memorial Park - Van Buren Rd

Time: 5:30PM - 6:30PM

Van Buren

Location: Borderview Rehabilitation & Living Center - 208 State St

Time: 3PM - 4PM

Mars Hill

Location: Full Gospel Assembly - 9 Maple St

Time: 3PM

Danforth

Location: Central St

Time: 5PM - 8PM

