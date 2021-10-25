Advertisement

UMS to mail disenrollment letters to some students this week

UMS to mail disenrollment letters to some students this week
UMS to mail disenrollment letters to some students this week
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (AP) - The University of Maine System will mail out letters this week informing more than 200 students they’re being withdrawn from classes for failure to get vaccinated or to agree to tests.

The students missed the Friday deadline for confirming vaccination status or requesting an exemption.

Spokesperson Dan Demeritt said the number is actually lower because about half of them are no longer active students.

He said the university is willing to work with the remaining 100 or so students if they reach out.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Kilcer, a 32-year-old Marine veteran, disarmed a teenage robbery suspect in an Arizona...
Marine veteran foils robbery by grabbing teen suspect’s gun
Five people are in the hospital after a single vehicle crash in Corinna.
Five people in the hospital after Corinna crash
Mars Hill IGA
Reaction from the Mars Hill IGA Store owner following Stabbing Incident
The health care sector has been one of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Gov. Mills to unveil plan to fill Maine’s health care workforce
Aroostook County Jail reports Second COVID-19 Outbreak

Latest News

Education officials say about 8K students still homeschooled
Education officials say about 8K Maine students still homeschooled
Dairy cattle
Maine sustainable dairy project one of 15 awarded funds by USDA
Dairy cattle
coast to cow to consumer
Penny Thompson in the City Manager's office
Caribou officially names Penny Thompson city manager