Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday morning everyone!

A system sits just south of us, brining a mix of sun and clouds for today and the next few days. We are not expected to get any rain from this system, but it will impact Southern parts of Maine.

Wednesday, windy conditions will move into our region as a high pressure system brings mostly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday.

Our next system will start to move in Friday night and bring cloudy skies for Saturday and Sunday with isolated showers. As of right now, this system is expected to bring rain Saturday evening into Sunday afternoon. Make sure you click the link above for your full detailed forecast.

Have a great Monday everyone!

