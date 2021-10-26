Augusta appoints first female city manager

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The City of Augusta has its first female city manager.

Susan Robertson was already the Acting City Manager.

She started as an Assistant City Manager in Augusta in 2019 as well as the Human Resources Director.

In that time, Augusta leaders say she helped lead the city through the COVID-19 crisis.

A special council business meeting will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. to formally appoint Robertson as city manager.

You can read the City’s full statement below:

The City of Augusta is pleased to announce the historic appointment of its first female city manager, Susan Robertson. After the completion of a nationwide search and interview selection process, the Mayor and City Council determined the best person for the job was Susan Robertson, Acting City Manager.

Although not originally an applicant for the position, Robertson was willing to answer the Council’s call and agreed to accept the position. “I feel very honored to be asked to serve as the city manager in this great capital city. I recognize the importance of being the first female city manager and carrying on the tradition of excellent leadership. I am looking forward to working with the Mayor, City Council, and City staff to continue the positive momentum in Augusta.” – Susan Robertson Robertson has served the City of Augusta since August of 2019 as the Assistant City Manager and Human Resources Director.

In her short time with the City her impact has been significant. Within her first six months on the job she was tasked with handling the COVID-19 crisis and navigating the city’s response for both residents and City employees. She helped lead the city through an uncertain and extremely complex situation with ease.

Prior to coming to Augusta, Robertson was the City Administrator in Sun Valley, Idaho for six and a half years and the Village Manager in Fox Point, Wisconsin for seventeen and a half years. Both of those positions are the functional equivalent of Augusta’s City Manager.

She additionally served as the Assistant City Manager in Laramie, WY and Canandaigua, NY. “Ultimately, we knew Susan’s extensive 36-year career in municipal government and commitment to this community was the fit we were looking for. She is extremely qualified and we are excited she has accepted our offer.” – Mayor David Rollins Robertson holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from the University of Florida and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Robertson is an active member of Maine Town and City Managers Association (MTCMA) and International City/County Management Association (ICMA). Robertson, recently widowed after the passing of her husband Steven, is mother to one adult child living in Salt Lake City, Utah and step mother to two adult children and one grandchild living in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. During her free time, she enjoys traveling, discovering new restaurants, horse racing, and reading.

There will be a special council business meeting on Thursday, October 28th, 2021 at 6:00 PM to appoint Robertson as City Manager, effective October 28th .

