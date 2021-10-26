Advertisement

Bangor City Council votes to ban sale of flavored tobacco in city

It will go into effect on June 1, 2022. That date was voted in as an amendment to take place after the next state legislative meeting on the issue.
Bangor City Council set to vote Monday on ordinance that would ban sale of flavored tobacco...
Bangor City Council set to vote Monday on ordinance that would ban sale of flavored tobacco products in the city
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Council has voted 7-1 to pass an ordinance that bans the sale, display, marketing and advertising of flavored tobacco products in the city.

Bangor becomes the first municipality in Maine to pass such an ordinance.

The ban does not restrict the use of flavored tobacco. Instead, it applies to all retailers in Bangor.

After a first warning, penalties will include a first fine of up to $100 and later fines that scale up to $1,000 for subsequent offenses in a 24-month window.

The Council took extensive public comment at tonight’s meeting inside a packed council chambers and over Zoom.

Those in support said flavored tobacco targets children and marginalized groups and this will be beneficial for public health, while those against argued that this won’t stop users from going to other towns, and unfairly targets Bangor businesses.

”I think we’re talking short-term community economics on one hand, in longer-term public health and community cost on the other,” said Bangor City Councilor Jonathan Sprague. “It’s the here-and-now on what happens with sales, it’s the long-term implications on what happens to the health of kids.”

“As a mother here, as a parent, as an adult, as a community member who loves this community, yes I know there will be repercussions economics, sadly,” said Bangor City Councilor Angela Okafor. “But I will vote yes on this because I love my children. And as much as I love my children, I love their friends.”

The ordinance was previously recommended to pass 5-0 by both the Government Operations Committee and the Advisory Committee on Racial Equity, Inclusion and Human Rights.

It will go into effect on June 1, 2022. That date was voted in as an amendment to take place after the next state legislative meeting on the issue.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The health care sector has been one of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Gov. Mills to unveil plan to fill Maine’s health care workforce
Five people are in the hospital after a single vehicle crash in Corinna.
Five people in the hospital after Corinna crash
James Kilcer, a 32-year-old Marine veteran, disarmed a teenage robbery suspect in an Arizona...
Marine veteran foils robbery by grabbing teen suspect’s gun
The border between U.S. and Canada will open in November.
US details new international COVID-19 travel requirements
Speed is believed to have been a factor.
Skowhegan man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Police said they posted the video to remind Mainers of the state’s move over law.
Drunken driver nearly hits Maine officer, police say
Happy Halloween (Source: MGNOnline)
Trunk or Treat in Aroostook County
It was another successful statewide drug take back event in Maine
Endangered whale population sinks close to 20-year low