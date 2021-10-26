Drunken driver nearly hits Maine officer, police say

YORK, Maine (WMTW) - A very close call for a York police officer and a tow truck driver.

During a recent traffic stop for an illegally attached license plate, the officer and tow truck driver were preparing to tow the vehicle when they were nearly hit by a suspected drunken driver.

Video shows the car narrowly missing the officer after the tow truck driver warns him.

The driver of the car that nearly hit the officer was arrested for operating under the influence and was fined $326.

Police said they posted the video to remind Mainers of the state’s move over law.

