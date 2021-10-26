Advertisement

The Fort Kent Police Department has a new police chief

By Megan Cole
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Fort Kent Police Department has a new police chief.

Michael DeLena moved to the County 23 years ago from Texas. Since moving here, he has worked in social services at Northern Maine General, worked at the Fort Kent police department, and most recently at the Aroostook County Sheriffs Office. He says he heard about the police chief position and decided he wanted to move forward in his career.

“I’ve always had an interest in supervision. I went to school for it, graduated from the University of Maine at Fort Kent with a public safety administration bachelors degree. Felt that a need came about as far as my desire to wanna move forward in my career and Aroostook County Sheriffs Office helped me tremendously with the wealth of knowledge they provided for those 3 years I was with them along with working with the Fort Kent police department, also giving me that drive and encouragement to move forward as well and with all that decided to put all those skills together and move forward in a supervisory role as chief of police.”

DeLena started on October 18th and says he is looking forward to giving back to the community of Fort Kent.

